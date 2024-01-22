Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 11.1%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 617,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 990,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

