Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.74.

Shopify Stock Up 3.2 %

SHOP stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

