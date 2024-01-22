Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,398 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $54,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Amin Sabzivand sold 102 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,978.00.

Sezzle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SEZL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. 122,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 million and a PE ratio of 56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

