Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,398 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $54,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Amin Sabzivand sold 102 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,978.00.
Sezzle Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SEZL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. 122,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 million and a PE ratio of 56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.