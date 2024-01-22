Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.42. 1,689,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,716. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

