Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.80. 5,542,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,991. The company has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

