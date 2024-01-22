Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.