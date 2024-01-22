Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,376. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

