Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $303.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

