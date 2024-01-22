Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 64.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,564,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $209.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.