Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 132.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

