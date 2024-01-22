Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $9.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $943.09. 212,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $856.59 and its 200 day moving average is $818.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $943.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $917.68.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

