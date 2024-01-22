Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $239.72. The company had a trading volume of 616,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

View Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.