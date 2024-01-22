Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. 351,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 398,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Further Reading
