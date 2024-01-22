Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. 351,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 398,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 19.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,144,000 after buying an additional 1,219,034 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 229,505 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 186,332 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.