Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.40

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 853931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

