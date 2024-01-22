Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after acquiring an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 479,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,669. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

