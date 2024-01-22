Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after buying an additional 444,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 355,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,852. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.