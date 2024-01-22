Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. 482,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,436. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

