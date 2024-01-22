Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lifted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

