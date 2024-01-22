Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $86.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.