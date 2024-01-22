Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $86.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

