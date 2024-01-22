Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Reduced by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.14. 405,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

