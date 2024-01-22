Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,460. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.