Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 486,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 934,939 shares.The stock last traded at $33.03 and had previously closed at $32.91.

The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

