Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $61,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 121,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

