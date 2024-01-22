Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,444,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

