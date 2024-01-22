SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 590,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,766,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

QUAL traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,388 shares. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.