SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,531 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.13. 14,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,811. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.13.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.