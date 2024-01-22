SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS EFAV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 420,244 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.