SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,422 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,239 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

