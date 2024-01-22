SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $131,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $288,590,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,884,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,572,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 104,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,911. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

