SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 76.7% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.61. 523,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,047. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average of $280.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.