SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,522 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.94. 82,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,794. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

