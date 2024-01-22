SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 711,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

