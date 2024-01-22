SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.68. The stock had a trading volume of 900,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.