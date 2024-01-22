SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 617,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.