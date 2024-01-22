SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 488,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,811. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

