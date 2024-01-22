SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.29. 346,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,893. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

