Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

