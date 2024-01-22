RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.77

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 180314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RxSight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 6,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $292,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,154 shares of company stock worth $17,660,338. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.