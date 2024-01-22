RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,558 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.10% of RTX worth $99,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $85.45. 4,029,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

