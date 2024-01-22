RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 16.7%

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 187,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 71,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

RT Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$513,750.00, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

RT Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.