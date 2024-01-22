RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $131.43 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $131.43 million and approximately $345,386.89 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $41,024.78 or 1.00363742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,905.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00169364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00569664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.57 or 0.00378135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00178230 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,203.6019391 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 41,213.33295219 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $520,939.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.