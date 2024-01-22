Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

