Royal Bank of Canada Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$149.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.29.

TRI stock traded down C$0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$202.12. 70,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$151.86 and a 12-month high of C$205.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8944324 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total value of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

