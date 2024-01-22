Royal Bank of Canada Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $142.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,319,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average is $124.91. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

