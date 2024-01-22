Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $117.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.65.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

