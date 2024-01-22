Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Boosted by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after buying an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after buying an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

