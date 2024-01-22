Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,344,940 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. Roku has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

