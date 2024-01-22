Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,650.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,277.85.

NYSE CMG traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $2,336.61. 91,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,433. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,352.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,251.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,043.01. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

