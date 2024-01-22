Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUL. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.25.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

